HPE Gives VDI EPYC Power Boost to Support Remote Workers

Puts AMD’s latest “Rome” chips into SimpliVity, storage HCI platforms

With many companies still having their employees working from home, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is boosting the performance of its hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) offerings and improving the price-performance of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environments.

The Lowdown: HPE this week announced that both the SimpliVity 325 Gen 10 HCI and Nimble Storage dHCI – a disaggregated HCI platform – with AMD’s EPYC 7002 “Rome” processors and that the storage offering is now available through the vendor’s GreenLake as-a-service offering.

The Details: Armed with the new EPYC processors – which were released last fall – the SimpliVity 325 now doubles the virtual desktops that can be supported on a server by other HCI vendors and drives down the costs for each remote worker by 50%. The small 1U form factor means the system can be used by enterprises as well as smaller companies and deployed at the edge.



By offering Nimble Storage dHCI via GreenLake, HPE can now deliver VDI as a service, which simplifies the management and means that enterprises can pay for it in a cloud-like pay-as-you-go model. In addition, the upgrade to the Rome processors means it can now support a wider range of HPE ProLiant servers as well as up to 32 servers at a time, up from 20. The platform also now can upgrade server firmware, hypervisor, and storage software with a single click.

The Impact: The almost immediate shift to telework by most companies as the COVID-19 outbreak spread has changed not only the way they work now but will in the future. Gartner at one point said that 88% of businesses had required or recommended that their employees work from home and a subsequent survey of CFOs found that 74% are expecting to permanently keep at least 5% of their employees working from home permanently after the pandemic passes. Almost a quarter said they would keep at least 20% teleworking.



The need for tools like VDI and video conferencing will only grow, creating a significant opportunity for partners that will be needed to help clients grow their remote work capabilities.

The Buzz: “The COVID-19 global pandemic is an unprecedented situation that is affecting all businesses, our communities, and our way of life,” said Patrick Osborne, vice president and general manager of HPE SimpliVity. “As an edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company, HPE is here to help our clients bring together the right expertise and technology solutions to meet their most immediate challenges and unexpected demands. With these challenges, customers are looking to rapidly unleash mobile productivity and desktop virtualization, and HPE SimpliVity and Nimble Storage dHCI solutions provide performance and flexible payment options for our customers.”



“Our experience with HPE SimpliVity has been incredible, especially with our large SQL databases, file servers, and virtual desktops that we can rapidly recover in minutes with ease,” said David Wunderley, director of emerging infrastructure and operations support at Pitt Ohio. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved the majority of our corporate users to work from home and doubled our concurrent VDI user count overnight with no performance impact. The new high-density HPE SimpliVity 325 with the 1U form factor will help VDI environments like ours make the most of performance and availability in an extremely small footprint.”



“With HPE Nimble Storage dHCI, we can now provide a superior VDI solution for our 380-plus VDI users and 400-plus sales reps working remotely due to our changing business model and COVID-19,” said Rob Collins, head of infrastructure and service management at PetSure. “In the past, we were using AWS for our VDI workloads, but the costs were too high for us. With HPE Nimble Storage dHCI, we are able to reduce our operating costs by 50%, improve our performance 2X for our VDI workloads, and achieve 50% faster application provisioning.”