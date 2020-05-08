2nd Watch Puts a Focus on DevSecOps

Offers an assessment and strategy services for enterprises

Enterprises are pushing to get more security into their software development processes. Managed cloud services provider 2nd Watch is offering a service to let them know how they’re doing with these efforts.

The Lowdown: The Seattle-based company this week launched a DevSecOps Assessment and Strategy service that will help organizations create a better alignment between their developer and security teams.

The Details: The service includes recommendations for both the DevOps and security teams and a roadmap for implement security and DevOps tools in a way that best addresses the needs of each organization. In addition, 2nd Watch advisers will give guidance on where security and DevOps tools should be included in the continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) process to ensure the highest efficiency.

The Impact: Having a closer alliance between DevOps and security can be a sensitive issue in an enterprise. The need to consider security early in the software development process – and to keep security in mind throughout the development cycle – is important as the number and complexity of security threats rise. However, the worry is that focusing so much on security will slow the timetable for getting software to production. According to 2nd Watch officials, security needs to be in every part of the development process and owned by both the DevOps and security teams. It also calls for changes in a company’s culture, requires greater automation, and a high degree of collaboration.

Background: According to analyst firm IndustryArc, the global DevSecOps market will grow almost 29% a year between 2020 and 2025, when it will hit $6.5 billion, driven by the increase in security breaches and the need for a more secure CI/CD process. The new assessment service comes two months after 2nd Watch – an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner and Microsoft Azure Gold Partner – launched a managed DevOps service to help enterprises’ development and security teams build and deploy infrastructure and applications in the cloud in a continuous and automated process.

The Buzz: “Our DevSecOps experts will identify pain points between a company’s DevOps and security teams, and cross-train these groups to maximize product velocity and code security,” said Chris Garvey, executive vice president of product at 2nd Watch. “We identify where DevOps and security teams can knowledge-share to best aid each other toward a more efficient, secure pipeline and product. The goal is to help companies deliver higher-quality software faster and more frequently through a combination of collaboration and culture change. Companies will also benefit from an improved cloud security posture, easier compliance, and automated processes. We are excited to offer this new service to our enterprise clients.”