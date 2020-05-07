Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Tech Spending: Up and Down, Depends on the Product

May 7, 2020

COVID-19 pandemic creates divide of haves and have-nots as businesses hit pause on big IT projects and embrace cloud services

Businesses – particularly large enterprises – are hitting pause on long-term, big IT projects to conserve cash during the COVID-19 pandemic. That doesn’t mean they’re not spending, as precious technology dollars are flowing into cloud services and other technologies that enable remote working and continuing operations during social distancing.