Survey: Vendors Hold Fast as COVID-19 Crisis Evolves
May 6, 2020
The latest 2112 study of the pandemic impact on channel programs shows budgets are holding despite a slight dip in confidence.
Channel chiefs and professionals administering vendor partner programs are feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, they’re holding back from cutting investments and go-to-market activities, according to the latest study by The 2112 Group.
In the month between March – when social distancing began – and late April, channel chief confidence declined 5 points, from 57% to 53% as the impact of the pandemic on the economy and technology sector became apparent, the new Evolving Impact of COVID-19 on Vendor Channel Programs report found.
While confidence dipped, channel chiefs’ outlook for 2020 is improving. One in five of those surveyed by 2112, which publishes Channelnomics, believes the economy will improve and that 2020 will end better than 2019. The full-year 2020 outlook is up from 10% in March but still down from 57% in January. Channel chiefs expecting deteriorating economic conditions through the end of the year fell 9 points from March to 76%.
The pandemic’s economic impact is not uniform. Many vendors and solution providers reported surges in orders during the initial weeks of the pandemic and shutdown of the economy. Businesses shifting to a work-from-home posture and school systems forced into remote learning resulted in a sudden demand for PCs and other endpoint devices, accessories such as monitors and headsets, cloud services, and security technology.
The surge and ongoing changes in business priorities are causing a schism in the technology market. Some vendors and their channel partners are doing well – particularly in cloud services, videoconferencing, and security. Other vendors and partners are seeing sharp declines in enterprise software, data center, and infrastructure projects.
Shifting technology demand explains why 15% of channel chiefs expect to end 2020 with indirect revenue greater than their original 2020 budget – up 10 points since March but down nearly 50 points from January. Almost one-half of all channel chiefs don’t expect to achieve their original 2020 goal, up slightly over the past month.
Even as businesses around the world curtail operations and shed staff, vendors are not letting the uncertainty and deteriorating economy cut into their channel budgets.
• 63% of channel chiefs are either maintaining or increasing their channel marketing budgets, relatively unchanged from March.
• 69% are either maintaining or increasing their MDF budgets, up 6 points over the past month.
• 71% of channel chiefs are maintaining or increasing their channel sales budgets, relatively unchanged over the last month.
• 89% of channel chiefs are either maintaining or increasing incentives to partners, down 5 points since March.
Channel chiefs have gotten a few surprises amid the pandemic as well: increased partner webinar attendance, ease of replacing live events with virtual events, greater partner availability for meetings, and the ability to maintain operations under extreme conditions.
The effectiveness of videoconferencing and virtual events – along with the expectations that social distancing measures will remain in effect even after the COVID-19 threat passes – is leading many channel chiefs to believe operations will not return to pre-pandemic norms. More channel chiefs are planning new marketing campaigns and channel programs than live events for the pandemic recovery. And 72% expect significantly less business travel through 2021.
2112 concludes that the COVID-19 pandemic will result in a significant rethinking of channel go-to-market strategies and models, revised partner roles and performance expectations, an increase in digital sales channels, and a continued focus on digital transformation.
The complimentary Evolving Impact of COVID-19 on Vendor Channel Programs report, available for download from 2112 Resources, contains more insights into the COVID-19 impact on channel strategies and programs, including:
• Economic outlooks
• Budget trends
• Channel chief challenges
• Post-pandemic recovery plans
• Investments to improve channel operations
• Anticipated market condition changes
• Top vendors and distributors amid the pandemic
The Evolving Impact of COVID-19 on Vendor Channel Programs report is the third study on the pandemic’s impact published by 2112. The previous reports include COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Channel Partners and COVID-19 Impact on the Channel (Vendor Perspective). For more information about 2112 research and analyst services, contact [email protected].
In the month between March – when social distancing began – and late April, channel chief confidence declined 5 points, from 57% to 53% as the impact of the pandemic on the economy and technology sector became apparent, the new Evolving Impact of COVID-19 on Vendor Channel Programs report found.
While confidence dipped, channel chiefs’ outlook for 2020 is improving. One in five of those surveyed by 2112, which publishes Channelnomics, believes the economy will improve and that 2020 will end better than 2019. The full-year 2020 outlook is up from 10% in March but still down from 57% in January. Channel chiefs expecting deteriorating economic conditions through the end of the year fell 9 points from March to 76%.
The pandemic’s economic impact is not uniform. Many vendors and solution providers reported surges in orders during the initial weeks of the pandemic and shutdown of the economy. Businesses shifting to a work-from-home posture and school systems forced into remote learning resulted in a sudden demand for PCs and other endpoint devices, accessories such as monitors and headsets, cloud services, and security technology.
The surge and ongoing changes in business priorities are causing a schism in the technology market. Some vendors and their channel partners are doing well – particularly in cloud services, videoconferencing, and security. Other vendors and partners are seeing sharp declines in enterprise software, data center, and infrastructure projects.
Shifting technology demand explains why 15% of channel chiefs expect to end 2020 with indirect revenue greater than their original 2020 budget – up 10 points since March but down nearly 50 points from January. Almost one-half of all channel chiefs don’t expect to achieve their original 2020 goal, up slightly over the past month.
Even as businesses around the world curtail operations and shed staff, vendors are not letting the uncertainty and deteriorating economy cut into their channel budgets.
• 63% of channel chiefs are either maintaining or increasing their channel marketing budgets, relatively unchanged from March.
• 69% are either maintaining or increasing their MDF budgets, up 6 points over the past month.
• 71% of channel chiefs are maintaining or increasing their channel sales budgets, relatively unchanged over the last month.
• 89% of channel chiefs are either maintaining or increasing incentives to partners, down 5 points since March.
Channel chiefs have gotten a few surprises amid the pandemic as well: increased partner webinar attendance, ease of replacing live events with virtual events, greater partner availability for meetings, and the ability to maintain operations under extreme conditions.
The effectiveness of videoconferencing and virtual events – along with the expectations that social distancing measures will remain in effect even after the COVID-19 threat passes – is leading many channel chiefs to believe operations will not return to pre-pandemic norms. More channel chiefs are planning new marketing campaigns and channel programs than live events for the pandemic recovery. And 72% expect significantly less business travel through 2021.
2112 concludes that the COVID-19 pandemic will result in a significant rethinking of channel go-to-market strategies and models, revised partner roles and performance expectations, an increase in digital sales channels, and a continued focus on digital transformation.
The complimentary Evolving Impact of COVID-19 on Vendor Channel Programs report, available for download from 2112 Resources, contains more insights into the COVID-19 impact on channel strategies and programs, including:
• Economic outlooks
• Budget trends
• Channel chief challenges
• Post-pandemic recovery plans
• Investments to improve channel operations
• Anticipated market condition changes
• Top vendors and distributors amid the pandemic
The Evolving Impact of COVID-19 on Vendor Channel Programs report is the third study on the pandemic’s impact published by 2112. The previous reports include COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Channel Partners and COVID-19 Impact on the Channel (Vendor Perspective). For more information about 2112 research and analyst services, contact [email protected].