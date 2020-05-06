Lenovo Rolls Out Two More AMD-Based Servers

Two-socket ThinkSystem boxes bulk up on CPU cores, GPUs, network bandwidth

Lenovo is expanding its portfolio of servers based on AMD’s EPYC server processors as the chipmaker continues to push deeper into the data center.

The Lowdown: The new two-socket ThinkSystem SR645 and SR665 servers, announced this week, follow the release last fall of single-socket AMD-based systems. For resellers and systems integrators, that will mean even more options in the data center.

The Details: Features in the two new servers include:



> CPUs: Both are powered by 64-core AMD EPYC 7002 Series processors, offering up to 128 cores per system.

> GPUs: The increased support of up to eight 75-watt Nvidia T4s will enable organizations to more easily run artificial intelligence (AI) inference and video analytics workloads.

> Storage: The systems have more onboard storage of up to 40 2.5-inch drives or up to 32 NVMe drives, which will allow for dense software-defined storage (SDS) solutions.

> Next-gen technologies: These include PCIe 4 support, which doubles I/O bandwidth to reduce potential bottlenecks and improve the performance of network-intensive applications.



The larger number of cores will enable customers to buy fewer servers to run their workloads, saving them rack space and power consumption, all of which will help organizations in such areas as financial services, retail, manufacturing, and high-performance computing (HPC).



The systems are available through Lenovo’s TruScale program, which offers organizations a pay-for-what-you-use consumption model.

The Impact: While Intel is by far the dominant player in the server chip space, AMD has been making inroads since the 2017 release of the first of its Epyc chips, code-named “Naples” and based on the company’s Zen microarchitecture. The second generation, “Rome,” was released last year. AMD’s renewed push into the data center gave enterprises, public cloud providers, and channel partners a much-needed competitor to Intel for innovation, price, and supply chain reasons.

The Buzz: “Our new Lenovo ThinkSystem servers are designed for workloads such as in-memory databases, advanced analytics, virtualization, and AI,” said Kamran Amini, vice president and general manager of server, storage, and software-defined infrastructure for Lenovo’s Data Center Group. “With the exceptional power, speed, and onboard storage of these new servers, our customers have the ability to handle the increasing data requirements of today’s workloads with the scalability to grow with their business.”



“Architecting ultra-low-latency trading systems requires completely rethinking server design,” said Donna Yasay, vice president of marketing for Xilinx’s Data Center Group. “The new Lenovo SR665 server with AMD EPYC processors and the Xilinx Alveo FPGA-based real-time architecture provides an ideal acceleration platform to deliver unprecedented tick-to-trade performance. We’re excited to offer electronic traders a new level of competitive advantage.”



“In electronic trading, being first to the market allows you to be top in the order queue. Time is literally money, and in this competitive environment every nanosecond counts,” said William Dallyn, regional sales director and marketing for Fusion Systems, adding that “25ns data in–data out latency for LDA’s 644MHz IP means the impact of the framework is virtually eliminated, allowing our ultra-low latency Raptor FPGA pre-trade risk management solution to reach previously unheard-of latencies.”



“The new Lenovo ThinkSystem two-socket servers tap into the power of our 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors to make a meaningful impact in the areas where performance, space, and efficiency are critical to business outcomes,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager for AMD’s server business unit. “With the expansion of its AMD EPYC-based product line, Lenovo customers now have more options for systems that address today’s demanding enterprise workloads.”