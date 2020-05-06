AWS Launches SaaS Competency Program for Partners

Public cloud leader aims to more easily connect customers with service providers

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has created a new Software-as-a-Service Competency for partners, making it easier for end users to find those with the expertise in building SaaS solutions on AWS’ public cloud infrastructure.

The Lowdown: The largest public cloud service provider said this week it’s making the new SaaS Competency available to Advanced and Premiere Consulting Partners that are part of the AWS Partner Network (APN). A number of channel companies have already reached AWS SaaS Competency, including AllCloud, Cambridge Technology, ClearScale, Storm Reply, and Mission.

The Details: Partners that achieve SaaS Competency use AWS best practices for designing and building such solutions through their professional service practices. Partners need to undergo technical validation by AWS Partner Solutions architects and show customer success to reach the designation.



The AWS SaaS Competency includes two categories of partners:



> Design services: APN Consulting Partners in this category have to show they have the ability to design, implement, and integrate AWS infrastructure for SaaS applications.

> Builders: Partners here need to prove they can develop multi-tenant software code for Tier 1 SaaS applications by using object-oriented programming and software development lifecycle (SDLC) agile methods.



More information can be found here.

The Impact: Enterprises are looking for more scalability and flexibility in their IT environments, which is helping to drive such trends as SaaS and cloud adoption. Gartner analysts are forecasting that the global SaaS market will reach $116 billion this year and reach more than $151 billion by 2022, making it the largest segment in the public cloud space, which is dominated by AWS.

The Buzz: “Organizations are interested in software that is easy to use, implement, and operate,” Judah Bernstein, senior partner solutions architect at AWS, and Oded Rosenmann, SaaS business lead at AWS, wrote in a blog post. “They are looking to reduce time-to-value and obtain access to innovative product features and flexible software procurement on a consumption or contractual basis. As software vendors incorporate a SaaS delivery model, they can improve customer satisfaction, expand market and global reach, increase agility and innovation, improve operational efficiency, and obtain economies of scale.”



“AllCloud is exceptionally proud to be one of the first APN Partners to achieve AWS SaaS Competency status,” said Lahav Savir, co-founder and executive vice president of platforms for AllCloud. “As an ‘all-in’ APN Partner, AllCloud’s SaaS Building Program has a long history of helping transform organizations from a legacy to a SaaS and cloud-native software delivery-model. Now, six years later, as AllCloud has grown to provide innovative solutions across AWS offerings to customers around the globe, it is fitting that our fifth AWS Competency is the AWS SaaS Competency.”



“ClearScale is proud to be one of the first APN Partners to earn AWS SaaS Competency status,” ClearScale CEO Pavel Pragin said. “The capabilities required for this AWS Competency – designing and implementing complex cloud-native SaaS solutions on AWS – are specialties of ClearScale. We are honored to be recognized by AWS for our SaaS expertise in these areas.”

