Tech Data Joins Smart Cities Council

May 5, 2020

Distributor becomes North American lead member

By Jeffrey Burt

Tech Data has become the only IT distributor to join the Smart Cities Council, a group of tech vendors, universities, and standards bodies that aims to make cities more livable and sustainable through the use of technology, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics.