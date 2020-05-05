Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Acronis Gives MSPs Broad Security Tools in Single Solution

May 5, 2020

Acronis Cyber Protect includes backup, DR, anti-malware, endpoint management

By Jeffrey Burt

Acronis is offering MSPs a cybersecurity solution that integrates backup, disaster recovery, next-generation anti-malware, cybersecurity, and endpoint management into a single service.