CyberPeak Adds Automation to Managed Security Services

Partners with Respond Software in server and reseller alliance

CyberPeak Solutions is adding Respond Software’s Respond Analyst automated security software to portfolio of managed security operations services, boosting its capabilities for quickly analyzing security alerts and data.

The Lowdown: The two companies on Monday announced a service and reseller partnership after CyberPeak gave Respond Analyst a tryout that saw it able to monitor and investigate more than 104,000 events over a few hours from a customer’s intrusion prevention system (IPS) and web gateway.

The Details: The addition of Respond Analyst enables CyberPeak to help customers get the most out of their existing security tools. The managed security services provider (MSSP) can use the tool – which leverages robotic decision automation (RDA) capabilities – to analyze in nearly real time the massive amounts of security-related data that flows through a range of sensors, including IPS and intrusion detection systems (IDS), web gateways, endpoint protection platforms (EPPs), and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions.

The Impact: Enterprises and SMBs facing increasingly complex cyber-threats are turning to MSSPs to help them manage the challenge. According to a study earlier this year by Response and the Ponemon Institute, enterprises spend an average of $2.86 million every year on their on-premises security operations centers and $4.44 million if they outsource it to an MSSP. Of those that outsourced their SOCs, 58% said their MSSP was ineffective. Response officials said adding greater automation to monitoring and decision making can improve that effectiveness.

Background: The MSSP space is expected to continue to grow. A MarketsandMarkets report is forecasting the global managed security services market to expand from $24 million in 2018 to more than $47.6 million by 2023.

The Buzz: “The Respond Analyst delivers the 24×7 cybersecurity monitoring and investigation that MSSPs need to confidently support the corrective and preventative services their customers expect,” said Mike Armistead, co-founder and CEO of Respond Software. “As a next-generation MSSP, CyberPeak leverages our intelligent automation for new efficiencies and better results to set a new benchmark for speed, consistency, and scale in cybersecurity monitoring. This opens up a strong competitive advantage for CyberPeak as they deliver upon their promise to the businesses they serve.”



“CyberPeak sees tremendous opportunity to help customers in the adoption of RDA to weed out the noise and better protect the network,” CyberPeak founder and CEO Travis Abrams said. “Adding the Respond Analyst into our managed services offering will bring powerful economies of speed, scalability and intelligence to financial service operators that increasingly expect rapid and measurable return on their technology investments. Early indicators have proven that we are equipped to build and showcase truly comprehensive, consistent and reliable cybersecurity monitoring with the Respond Analyst and the future is bright.”