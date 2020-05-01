Swimlane Expands Channel Efforts in Growing SOAR Market

Company’s two-part partner programs emphasize specializations, training, discounts

Swimlane continues to build out its capabilities in the growing security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) space, most recently by rolling out an expanding channel program.

The Lowdown: The Denver-based company this week launched its new Insider Channel Program, a two-part initiative that offers a range of specializations, discounts, and training aimed at building out partners’ SOAR resources and skills.

The Details: The new channel effort comprises two programs:



>Swimlane Insider Partner Program: Aimed at helping partners grow opportunities, develop new revenue streams, and encourage tighter collaboration with customers, the tiered program includes competitive discounts and service delivery and managed services specializations.

>Swimlane Immersion Program: The initiative offers advanced training and certifications to expand a partner’s knowledge base and drive revenue growth through both products and services. It’s a phased program that offers training at every point in the sales cycle, with courses ranging from identifying use cases to advanced engineering on Swimlane products.

The Impact: SOAR gives end users a package of security software offerings that integrates tools, systems, and applications, giving organizations a single package to address a broad array of security needs and simplifying an increasingly complex security environment that is experiencing a significant skills gap. Swimlane is a six-year-old company that is looking to compete with the likes of IBM and Cisco in a SOAR market that a ReportBuyer report said will grow 16.3% a year, reaching $2.3 billion by 2025.

Background: The new channel program comes less than two weeks after Swimlane bought Syncurity, a company specializing in security incident response and case management, to bolster its SOAR capabilities.

The Buzz: “The channel is a core part of Swimlane’s business,” said Andy Duewel, Swimlane’s vice president of global channels. “The Swimlane Insider Channel Program expands on existing relationships and builds on our mutual success while allowing partners to leverage even more benefits, resources and tools from their Swimlane SOAR solution.”



“As one of Swimlane’s strategic partners, we’re thrilled they’re rolling out a new, formalized partner program,” Fishtech Group co-founder and CCO Chuck Crawford said. “By enhancing their channel offering while launching a new training and certification program, Swimlane is showing their commitment to the channel, and it’s exciting to see them grow and evolve as a leading SOAR company.”