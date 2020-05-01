Ingram Micro Offers Check Point Firewall as a Service

Delivered via partners, product offers real-time security on a monthly payment basis

Distributor Ingram Micro is adding Check Point Software’s 1500 Series to the lineup of firewalls that it offers its MSPs and other channel partners.

The Lowdown: The 1500 Series will be available as an option in Ingram Micro’s portfolio of Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) products, which the company has been offering since 2018, the distributor said this week.

The Details: Check Point’s firewall provides threat protection, email security, and zero-day protection, which enables MSPs to respond in real time to threats against their customers.



The 1500 Series firewall product family and related will be available on a monthly payment basis with a two-year term. After those two years, the customer will own the product. Having the firewall in an as-a-service model, the user can buy it either through their capital expenses or operational expenses budget.



The product is being offer exclusively through Ingram Micro partners.

Background: Ingram Micro offers firewalls from a range of vendors, including Cisco and SonicWall.

The Buzz: “There’s never a good time to skimp on security. Firewall is a foundational security service our channel partners and their customers need to protect their businesses,” said Eric Kohl, vice president of data center and security for Ingram Micro U.S. “It’s an essential layer of protection and offering Firewall-as-a-Service minimizes the funds needed to deploy in real time and ensures proper management of the service now and in the future. It’s great to see Check Point join our portfolio of ‘as a service’ security offerings and enable channel partners with a proven and scalable solution that’s easy to finance, deploy and manage.”



“Today’s announcement represents our continuous efforts to provide enterprise grade security for customers of all sizes, making the products and associated services easier to consume,” said Abigail Maines, Check Point’s head of Americas channels. “Now customers will have the option of buying the 1500 series outright or in a ‘pay as you go’ model with a two-year term.”