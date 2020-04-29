Podcast: Tiffani Bova on Selling During a Crisis
April 29, 2020
A candid conversation on how vendors and solution providers need to adjust their selling strategies during times of crisis and uncertainty
Over the past several years, vendors and solution providers have come under pressure to change their sales strategies and processes to meet evolving customer expectations.
The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn are forcing a crash transformation as sales teams find themselves disconnected from partners and customers absent the usual communication venues such as events and face-to-face meetings.
The COVID-19 crisis is compelling vendors and solution providers to rethink sales in the short and long term. The pandemic will change the way businesses and consumers buy, their expectations for sales and post-sales support, and how they measure value in the supplier-customer relationship.
Tiffani Bova, global customer growth and innovation evangelist at Salesforce, former channel chief and Gartner channel analyst, and best-selling author of the book Growth IQ, joins POD2112 to talk about the changing nature of sales and growth during and after COVID-19.
