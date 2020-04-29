NetApp Scoops Up VDI Vendor CloudJumper

Deal helps company launch its Virtual Desktop Service

Storage and cloud data services provider NetApp is expanding its desktop virtualization capabilities by acquiring CloudJumper, a player in the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) space that over the past several months has built out its channel team and MSP strategy.

The Lowdown: The deal for CloudJumper, announced Wednesday, is the second acquisition by NetApp in less than two months, following its purchase of Talon Storage that grew its data management capabilities. No financial details were announced.

The Details: NetApp will base its new Virtual Desktop Service (VDS) business on CloudJumper’s VDI and remote desktop service (RDS) offerings, giving the Sunnyvale, California-based company broader capabilities in deploying and managing customer virtual desktops and applications in such public clouds as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.



CloudJumper can manage current environments either on premises or using legacy technologies like RDS as well as cloud-hosted desktops using Windows Virtual Desktops (WVD). NetApp’s VDS brings enterprise-class storage to the picture, with such capabilities as high performance and availability, global file caching, backup, and compliance.



NetApp VDS will be available immediately on NetApp Cloud Central and integrated with Azure NetApp Files and Cloud Volumes. NetApp also will add resources to CloudJumper’s existing channel partner program for MSPs, VARs, systems integrators, and ISVs.

The Impact: Enterprises and SMBs have been embracing VDI and other desktop virtualization technologies, driven by the growth of the cloud and more recently the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT). According to a report from Market Research Future, the global VDI market is expected to grow 16.1% a year through 2025, when it will reach almost $25 billion.

The Buzz: “The ability to provide a consistent virtual desktop experience at scale while keeping data available and secure without sacrificing performance has always been important and is especially critical in today’s unprecedented environment,” said Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager of NetApp’s Cloud Data Services business unit. “NetApp and CloudJumper provides a simplified management platform for delivering virtual desktop infrastructure, storage and data management across Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud with best-in-class virtual desktop management combined with best in class storage and data services.”