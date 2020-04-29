Channelnomics Original

Partnership

NetApp Scoops Up VDI Vendor CloudJumper

April 29, 2020

Deal helps company launch its Virtual Desktop Service

By Jeffrey Burt

Storage and cloud data services provider NetApp is expanding its desktop virtualization capabilities by acquiring CloudJumper, a player in the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) space that over the past several months has built out its channel team and MSP strategy.