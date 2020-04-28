Dropbox Adds Solutions, Support to Partner Program

Enhancements are designed to help businesses adapt to a remote workforce

To help the channel address the rapidly evolving needs of customers whose employees are working from home, file sharing company Dropbox is enhancing its partner program with new offerings and improved support.

The Lowdown: The upgrades to the Dropbox Partner Program, announced Tuesday, are aimed at channel resellers and solutions and services providers that are helping businesses to adapt to the transition to teleworking during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Details: Dropbox has been growing its channel offerings since introducing the Dropbox Partner Network in 2015 and last year talked about investing more in its channel efforts, including rolling out an improved partner portal. Companies officials this week said they will continue to adjust the partner program if necessary in the coming months.



The latest enhancements include:



>New products: Dropbox Spaces gives end customers a remote work solution and the HelloSign eSignature offering provides a legally binding electronic signatures that are easy to automate, manage, and store.

>Improved support: The expanded options for Select and Elite partners include marketing support for joint demand-generation work, increased sales support for closing deals, and greater access to Dropbox support teams.

>Additional benefits: 24/7 access to refreshed online sales and technical certifications, rebates for some registered deals, and a greater number of free Dropbox internal use licenses as well as free HelloSign internal use licenses.



More information about the expanded offerings can be found on the Dropbox Partner Portal or through a partner account manager.

The Buzz: “As we all are adjusting to sudden and unexpected changes in the way we work, Dropbox wants to ensure that our partners have the tools and resources to continue their vital role in our effort to help teams do their best work from anywhere, be organized, stay focused, and get in sync,” Dropbox officials wrote in a blog post.