BullsEye Hires Tony Franchi to Channel Sales

Tony Franchi, who has two decades of experience in the telecommunications industry will now head BullsEye Telecom’s channel sales business.

The Lowdown: The Southfield, Michigan-based company this month tapped Franchi to be is vice president of channel sales.

The Details: BullsEye offers a broad range of telecom solutions that touch on such areas as software defined-WAN (SD-WAN), security, the Internet of Things (IoT), voice-over-IP (VoIP), and traditional phone services. Franchi will oversee the company’s partner programs:



>Referral Partner: Aimed at such firms as IT consultants, partners can earn a commission for each new customer installation, whether BullsEye works directly with the customer or supports the partner’s efforts.

>MSP and VAR: Systems integrators also are part of this program, which is designed to give partners a predictable revenue stream. BullsEye will work directly with the customer or provide back-end support to thee partner.

>Agent Channel: The program is designed for tech solution providers that have sub-agents or veteran sales representatives. Partners in the program get priority support and high commissions.

The Impact: Demand for telecom services has quickly ramped as the global workforce has shifted to working from home in response to the coronavirus pandemic. BullEye has launched its Remote Worker Kit, which includes unlimited BullsEye UC-One VoIP seats and the option to add UC-One to existing BullsEye VoIP client’s account, both free for 60 days. In addition, partners and customers can add cellular broadband through the telco’s SkyusDS USB cellular modem.

Background: Franchi most recently spent almost two years as senior vice president of sales and market for 365 Data Centers. He also spent a year as senior channel manager at CenturyLink and has sales and channel experience with Level 3 Communications and Qwest Communications (both acquired by CenturyLink), Global Capacity, and Windstream Communications.

The Buzz: “BullsEye is highly engaged in our Channel Partner relationships and we have developed a strong reputation for delivering the quality, reliability and accuracy that our Channel Partners require and their customers expect,” BullsEye President and CEO Tom Tisko said. “Adding Tony to our team will take our Channel Partner relationships and offerings to the next level, making them more robust and valuable. I am confident his experience and past successes will positively benefit our Channel Partners, their clients and our business.”