GitLab Launches Partner Program to Extend DevOps Reach

Channel effort focuses on incentives and investments rather than tiering model

DevOps platform provider GitLab is eschewing traditional tiering in its new channel program and instead is leaning on incentives and investments to encourage partners to develop services for end customers.

The Lowdown: The new global GitLab Partner Program, introduced this week, comes four months after the company expanded its partner efforts by naming Michelle Hodges as vice president of global channels.

The Details: GitHub is seeing rapid increases in both recurring revenue and new customers, with the number of customers surpassing 100,000. This opens up opportunities for partners to grow their own customers bases and margin opportunities by delivering more services to end users. GitHub officials said they are opting to drive partners to focus on extending GitLab’s presence and offering deeper into the DevOps ecosystem.



The program comes in three tracks:



>Open: Sales and services partners like resellers and systems integrators can earn benefits and incentives like discounts, rebates, and referral fees for identifying new customers and opportunities and delivering services around GitLab.

>Select: Most partners in this track will develop their own GitLab practices and offer professional, consultancy, and advisory services. They’re also expected to drive GitLab product recurring revenues.

>Technology: This track is aimed at independent software vendors (ISVs) that develop complementary solutions through product integrations with GitLab and cloud platforms, Kubernetes, and legacy DevOps solutions.



More information on joining the program can be found here.

The Impact: Businesses are embracing DevOps as a way to more quickly offer customers services and applications and enable developers to focus on innovative work by automating low-value tasks, according to a Fortune Business Insights. The market research firm is forecasting that the global DevOps market will grow from $3.7 billion in 2018 to almost $15 billion by 2026.

The Buzz: “As businesses evolve their DevOps practices with a maturing lifecycle, we want to create an ecosystem of partners that can work together to create greater value for the customer,” Hodges said. “We’re fostering a partner community that is built on strategic relationships and creates an environment where every partner can contribute.”



“As we expand our partner program, we’re building on our current strategic relationships with the largest cloud and Kubernetes providers,” said Brandon Jung, vice president of alliances at GitLab. “Our customers are looking for the right people, process, and platforms to enable them on their digital transformations. Bringing this together as we build these partnerships is critical to meeting customer demands and enabling their achievements.”



“Software and applications are now the heart of any business and the basis for digital transformation, innovation and efficiency,” Amazic Group CEO Mohamed Yassini said. “GitLab will be at the center of our complementary portfolio of integrated tools and services which allow teams to work better together using a united workflow and bridging silos and stages to deliver more value to our channel partners and their customers with less friction and much faster. We can now help our channel partners with their customers’ software innovation challenges by offering a full cloud and infrastructure independent enterprise CI/CD solution with governance, control and speed.”



“GitLab’s new partner program will further accelerate the public sector’s ability to achieve its digital transformation initiatives by enabling agencies to optimize their code development and delivery with best-of-breed enterprise open source technology,” said William Rose, open source team manager at, Carasoft, GitLab’s master government distributor.



“Being a GitLab partner is a huge advantage for Force 3. They enable our team with a robust and self-facilitating partner program to invest ahead of the curve with an approach of positioning a single application to manage the full software development lifecycle for mission critical applications in the federal government,” said Marty Calambro, vice president of sales at Force 3. “This partnership allows us to provide our customers with next-generation capabilities for our customized cloud migration services and enterprise software solutions business practices.”



“HashiCorp has been working closely with GitLab to enhance the experience for our joint customers, and we are looking forward to even greater connections between our companies and products as part of this new program,” said Burzin Patel, vice president, global alliances at HashiCorp. “Our joint efforts with GitLab have been very positive, and the HashiCorp Terraform and Vault product integrations offer a great out-of-the-box experience to customers looking to secure and manage their infrastructure as part of their DevOps lifecycle.”



“2nd Watch is excited to partner with GitLab, especially with the benefits of the new GitLab Partner Program,” said Stefana Muller, senior product manager at 2nd Watch. “We recently launched a 2nd Watch Managed DevOps service offering and look forward to leveraging GitLab’s partner program benefits, including sales and technical certifications along with go-to-market joint initiatives.”