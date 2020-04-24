Conan O’Brien Directs Partner Enablement at TIBCO

TV personality Conan O’Brien (bottom row, center) crashes a TIBCO conference call

Video conferencing is now the norm as teams across the tech industry are working from home to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new phenomenon emerged with video conferencing, Zoombombing, in which hackers or unauthorized people crash group video calls.



Zoombombing inspired TBS TV personality and comedian Conan O’Brien to crash the video call of TIBCO, a cloud intelligence vendor. With the help of an unnamed confederate, O’Brien jumped into the middle of a conversation that included TIBCO CEO Dan Streetman.



O’Brien, in his usual acerbic way, poked at the TIBCO for their flagging sales and operational performance. In demanding action, he started questioning TIBCO policy and resources that affect partners.



It’s a fun bit that the TIBCO team appreciated. The entire six-and-a-half minutes is pure joy that shows how we can have fun even during these stressful times of disrupted operations and social distancing.