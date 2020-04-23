Solution Providers Need Better Fiscal Planning
April 23, 2020
Too many solution providers operate on precarious financial foundations and need better contingency plans and financial management
In COVID time, in which days feel like weeks, Congress worked at a leisurely pace to replenish the exhausted Payroll Protection Program (PPP), which promises to supply aid to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 economic downturn. Round 2 will infuse another $310 billion on top of the $349 billion already distributed over the last month.
Solution providers and MSPs lament PPP is complicated and confusing. At the end of March, the government raced the program through the hallowed halls of Capitol Hill to ensure businesses shut down or disrupted could keep their employees paid – even if they’re not working. The program is nothing short of a prophylactic protecting the unemployment system from getting overwhelmed.
The question, though, is why is paycheck protection even necessary?
Our research at 2112, publisher of Channelnomics, reveals part of the answer. Small solution providers – businesses with less than 100 employees – are no different fiscally than others on Main Street. They are subject to the same economic pressures and disruptions that are hammering retailers, restaurants, hotels, and other service industries. No revenue means the lifeblood that keeps a business running stops.
Beneath the surface, though, is a more significant problem: Poor financial planning and management.
The report, COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Solution Providers, finds that one-third of solution providers have two months or less in cash on hand to cover their operating costs. One in 10 solution providers says they won’t last a month without new income replenishing their coffers. And an astonishing 14% say they don’t know or have a good enough understanding of their fiscal health.
Now, a layperson could look at these numbers and correctly say that 35% of solution providers have three to six months of cash reserves to buoy them through hard times. And 19%, nearly 1 in 5, have enough money set aside to keep them operating without generating new revenue or income for six months or more. Given that the best practice is having a three-month cash reserve, the majority of solution providers are in decent shape.
The truth: The cash reserves are a reflection of nominal operating conditions.
For many solution providers, cash reserves are not money set aside for emergencies but holdover from profits that owners do not take as disbursements. Many solution providers use reserves to cover cash flow gaps rather than leveraging bank revolving lines of credit. All things being equal, tapping into reserves to cover a slow-paying client or two isn’t a big deal.
Nothing in the COVID-19 crisis is normal. Managed services providers are operating above capacity to keep up with client demand. As Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya, said in our podcast, many of its MSPs are dealing with 60% increases in support ticket requests under current contracts. In other words, the demand for services is increasing without additional compensation. At the same time, customers are beginning to slow pay, downgrade services, or walk away from contracts, resulting in a disruption of recurring revenue.
In times of stress, though, cash reserves are more than just stopgap funding sources. Through the COVID-19 crisis, solution providers are discovering that they have to carry the full weight of their operations through their reserves. Even after freezing budgets, the drain on this resource is palpable. Already, even businesses with healthy reserves are watching their balances shrink rapidly while income is slow to come.
Hence, the need for things like PPP.
Solution providers will learn many lessons from the COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent economic recession. The first, though, is financial management and fiscal contingency planning is core to business viability and success.
Solution providers need to tax themselves so they have ample cash reserves to cover everything from cash flow gaps to extended crises, such as the current pandemic. Why call it a tax? So owners don’t consider it an extension of their income. By taxing yourself, solution providers can assess a piece of every sale toward a reserve. You could also think of it as a fund built on contra revenue.
Getting comfortable with debt is another thing solution providers need to do. The appeal of PPP is that the government will forgive almost all the money if the receiving businesses maintain or restore their payrolls by the end of June. Solution providers and other small businesses say the amount of the loans and the forgiveness conditions are not good enough, and they fear to take on tens to hundreds of thousands in debt.
Debt isn’t a bad thing. Credit and debt are a means of obtaining funds and managing the payback over time. Debt becomes a negative when a business can’t pay it back or takes on credit that it knows it can’t cover. Many solution providers need government aid because they never opened lines of credit with their bank out of fear of taking on debt. The channel must get over this fear.
Managing finances is dependent on sound business practices. And this is another place where solution providers fall short. As unbelievable as it sounds, 2112’s research found that 47% of solution providers do not have a business plan, and 58% do not have a sales plan or revenue goals. When approaching banks and investors to fund operations and growth, they want to see things like business plans and revenue histories to ensure they’re taking a sound and reasonable risk.
Not every business is going to make it through the COVID-19 recession. The reason why many companies in our industry will fail is not because of the pandemic’s aftereffects, but because of poor business and financial practices exacerbated by the crisis. The time to start correcting those shortcomings is now.
Larry Walsh is the CEO of The 2112 Group, a business strategy and research firm serving the technology industry, and the publisher of Channelnomics, a news and analysis site for technology vendors, distributors, and partners. Follow Larry on Twitter at @lmwalsh2112.
