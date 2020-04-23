Channelnomics Original

Technology

SolarWinds Software Available Via Subscription

April 23, 2020

New purchasing model gives partners, customers more flexibility, predictability

By Jeffrey Burt

SolarWinds is offering subscription-based pricing for most of its on-premises IT operations management software, a move designed to give partners and companies greater financial flexibility and predictability at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has made the business environment highly unpredictable.