McAfee Names Ex-Apple Exec to Head Its Global Channel

April 22, 2020

Cybersecurity firm looks to Kathleen Curry’s mobile experience as work-from-home becomes the norm

By Jeffrey Burt

With the bulk of sales teams suddenly finding themselves working from home, cybersecurity company McAfee is tapping a veteran of such mobile companies as Apple and Motorola to head its global enterprise channel and vendor partnerships business.