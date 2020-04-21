Channelnomics Original

Technology
Jennifer Morgan (center) is departing SAP, leaving the consolidated post to Christian Klein (right).

Seeking Quick Action, SAP Returns to Single CEO

April 21, 2020

The business software vendor advanced plans to consolidated the co-CEO role in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Business software giant once again has just one CEO. The Germany-based company announced yesterday that Jennifer Morgan is departing at the end of the month leaving the leadership in the sole hands of Christian Klein.