Channelnomics Original

Partnership

LogMeIn Names Intelisys Veteran to Head Channel Business

April 21, 2020

Rick Ribas assumes the newly created role as demand for remote-work tools spikes

By Jeffrey Burt

LogMeIn is continuing a busy April with the announcement Tuesday that former Intelisys Communications channel executive Rick Ribas is now the company’s vice president of global channels.