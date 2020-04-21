Channelnomics Original

Huawei Growth Stumped by Pandemic, Sanctions

April 21, 2020

Sales and revenue for the China-based technology giant is anemic as it grapples with slack demand, supply chain challenges

China-based Huawei Technologies suffered a significant growth setback in the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic cut into sales of its smartphones and U.S. sanctions squeezed supply chains and sales oppportunities.