Adeya, MobileIron Partner on Secure Collaboration

April 20, 2020

Rapid work-from-home push has highlighted security, privacy issues around video conferencing

By Jeffrey Burt

Collaboration technology vendor Adeya and cybersecurity company MobileIron are teaming up to give businesses a more secure enterprise communications option at a time when much of the world’s workforce is suddenly working from home.