Weekend Must-Reads: Staying Grounded, Commercial Rents, and Preparing for the Recovery

The weekend is a good time to catch up on things you may have missed during the busy work week. The editors of Channelnomics read countless articles in other publications. We’ve selected a few articles that we think you may find interesting or may have missed.The most-read story on Channelnomics this week was our report on IDC’s revised IT spending forecast, which says businesses will decrease spending substantially in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news: Spending will rebound and get better through 2021. Get more details in the full Channelnomics report.TechTarget’s SearchITChannel has a good round-up on how solution providers are adapting to the changing work paradigm in which they can’t travel or go on-site to service customers. Social distancing measures and the shut down of nonessential services are challenging many MSPs who can’t visit or service their customers. Under these conditions, solution providers – as John Moore writes – are finding new and creative ways to service their customers.CRN’s O’Ryan Johnson reported this week on the mounting troubles at Chinese conglomerate HNA, which owns distribution giant Ingram Micro. Prior to the pandemic, HNA was having trouble servicing billions of dollars in debt payments. The Chinese government is pressuring HNA to live up to its debt obligations. The company continues to sell off assets to raise capital. As CRN reports, Ingram Micro – which operates autonomously – is isolated from its parent’s troubles.A recurring piece of advice circulating amid the COVID-19 crisis is “don’t panic.” Former Cisco CEO John Chambers gave a great interview with Forbes, in which he talks about the importance of brand leadership in times like these. Chambers, now the CEO and founder of JC2 Ventures, encourages businesses to be visible, transparent, and fearless in maintaining credibility. If you don’t know something, don’t be afraid to say so. See what else Chambers has to say in his Forbes interview.Bloomberg has an interesting piece on mounting commercial rent challenges. Businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are struggling to pay their rent. As Natalie Wong reports, many businesses – particularly retailers – are not just looking for deferments, but rent cuts until the recovery takes hold. The rent challenge is causing a ripple effect. If businesses can’t pay their rent, property owners can’t service their mortgages or pay their staff, and that means banks won’t have the income to cover their exposures and support their operations. Commercial real estate will be hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact will ripple out to the channel community. Read more about rent challenges at Bloomberg.com.The Register has a good report on the departure of Jesse Cohn, a partner at activist investment firm Elliot Management, from the Citrix board of directors. Simon Sharwood does a good job of detailing the history of Elliot buying into Citrix and compelling changes to increase value. Elliot Management is considered by many technology vendors a threat as its investments typically signal radical changes in strategy and operations. Check out the Register’s article.Joe Panettiere at ChannelE2E expands on reports that cloud managed service provider Rackspace is looking at an initial public offering (IPO) despite the bleak market conditions. Rackspace is one of several high-profile services companies that was looking at going public prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Panettiere recounts the history of Rackspace’s path to Wall Street and what it means for the services segment. Get the rest at ChannelE2E.The 2112 Group’s Larry Walsh appeared this week of Spark Your Channel’s podcast to talk about preserving business during the pandemic and looking – as he says – “beyond the curve” and being ready for the economic recovery. Check out his conversation with Spark’s CEO and founder Heather Margolis.