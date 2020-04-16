Channelnomics Original

Viptela Founders Launch Multicloud Networking Startup

April 16, 2020

Alkira comes to market with $30 million in initial funding

By Jeffrey Burt

The two brothers who founded software defined-WAN (SD-WAN) vendor Viptela before it was bought by Cisco for $610 million in 2017 are launching a new company focused on cloud networking and backed by $30 million in funding.