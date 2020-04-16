Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

IDC: IT Services Grew in 2019, Will Shrink in 2020

April 16, 2020

The analyst firm says COVID-19 is causing businesses to pause or delay IT projects, crimping the services segment

By Larry Walsh

First, the good news out of IDC. IT services grew a whopping 5% in 2019 (2.4% when adjusted for nominal dollar value) as businesses invested in IT projects that required third-party support.

The bad news: COVID-19 will crimp IT services spending in 2020 and beyond.