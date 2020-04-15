NetApp Helping Partners Maximize Existing Gear

Chris Lamborn, head of Worldwide Partner GTM and Programs at NetApp

The storage vendor is providing partners with guides to help customers maximize the functionality of equipment they already have

Solution providers across the U.S. and around the world are grappling with empty inventories and supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. NetApp is taking steps to get product to partners and their customers, but also enabling them to make the most out of their existing storage, cloud and network infrastructures.

The Lowdown: In a blog post, NetApp’s Chris Lamborn detailed the steps NetApp is taking to help partners and their customers wrestling with the economic fallout of the pandemic. The storage hardware vendor is working to get product in the hands of partners and customers where possible. Additionally, it’s redeploying demonstration and not-for-resale (NFR) units for commercial resale.



When product isn’t available or a customer lacks funds to purchase product, NetApp produced a series of guides and resources to help partners assess the utilization of deployed equipment and infrastructure. As Lamborn, the head of NetApp’s worldwide partner GTM and programs, explained, partners can use the guides to ensure their customers are using all the features and getting the most out of their existing NetApp investments.

The Details: In addition to the support and professional services enablement, NetApp is implemented several measures to ease the burden on partners during the pandemic. Those programs include extending payment terms to direct purchase partners, extending eligibility for achievement in partner growth programs, delaying compliance reviews for three months, extending all certifications by six months, and extending reward claims on competitive displacement programs.

Background: Making the most out of existing infrastructure is not a new concept for NetApp. During the 2008 recession, NetApp promoted optimization programs in which partners would help customers make the most out of their storage equipment and volumes. At the time, NetApp leadership pointed out how much of enterprise storage went underutilized creating opportunities for partner professional services.

The Buzz: “Like you, we don’t know how long this current situation will last. We don’t have a grasp on which changes are temporary and which might become another “new normal.” We do know one thing for certain: our commitment to supporting our community through this crisis will not waver. We have long recognized that our success depends on the success of our partners and that we can all accomplish more by working together than we ever could on our own. That’s as true today as it was two year ago, and we’re proud to rally around that message when things are tough for everyone,” wrote Chris Lamborn in his blog.