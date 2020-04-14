Ingram Prioritizes IoT With New Center of Excellence

Sabine Howest, vice president of Global Partner Engagement and IoT at Ingram Micro

The new global focus and center of excellence doubles down on accelerating Internet of Things adoption in the channel

Ingram Micro is doubling down on the Internet of Things channel enablement and market development with the creation of a global center of excellence and the appointment of Sabine Howest to lead the effort.

The Lowdown: Howest, who was the vice president of global partner enablement, is expanding her role to oversee and drive IoT enablement and adoption among solution providers. In her expanded role, Howest will work with Ingram’s regional IoT leaders to develop new go-to-market programs and drive consistency in policies that lead to greater product and services adoption.

The Details: The Ingram IoT Global Center of Excellence is expanding its focus to include artificial intelligence (AR) and mixed reality (MR) to its portfolio. It will focus on developing solutions that meet vertical needs, services support, and attached sales of legacy technologies required to support IoT infrastructure. In an interview with Channelnomics, Howest said the center of excellence will help the Ingram regions and their partners with programs and support that address customer needs but allow local execution and support.

The Impact: IoT is a multi-trillion market opportunity as governments and businesses adopt smart technologies and automated systems that range from manufacturing to smart cities to home management. While IoT is big business, the channel is slow to adopt holistic IoT practices. According to The 2112 Group (publisher of Channelnomics), only 17% of solution providers see IoT as a growth opportunity this year.

Background: In its role as a distributor, Ingram Micro is a strong advocate of IoT technology and channel enablement. Last year, Ingram hosted the industries first dedicated IoT channel event and launched an IoT marketplace.

The Buzz:

“IoT remains one of the channel’s must have technology practices, and represents an area where channel partners are able to lead and enable their customers with the technology and services needed to proactively pivot, lean into their strengths and learn from real time data, AI and analytics to make more informed business decisions. Our Centers of Excellence are proven to optimize operations and help empower our people and our partners. We are in this together, and I am eager to work with my new team and put our business process, portfolio and resources—which now include collaborative engineering—to work for our IoT partners and providers, and in turn the customers they serve,” said Sabine Howest, vice president of partner engagement and IoT at Ingram Micro.



“The introduction of a Global Center of Excellence will smooth and accelerate the road-to market for our channel partners and manufacturers specializing in IoT, and pave the way for us to share best practices, new market applications, and resources globally. Under Sabine’s leadership, Ingram Micro’s IoT business will scale and further specialize— adding increased and sustainable business value to our partners and manufacturers by helping them extend their expertise, share their experience, and meet the varied demands of the market locally, regionally and globally,” says Paul Bay, executive vice president and president of Global Technology Solutions at Ingram Micro.