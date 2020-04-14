Channelnomics Original

New eBay CEO and former Walmart eCommerce executive, Jamie Iannone

eBay Names Former Walmart Exec as CEO

April 14, 2020

Activists investors sought new leadership to refocus the marketplace for greater growth, value

After a lengthy search to permanently fill the CEO slot, eBay appointed former Walmart executive Jamie Iannone to lead and refocus the marketplace and satisfy the demands of activist investors on its board.