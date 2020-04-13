Amid Mass Layoffs, Demand for Tech Talent Increases

Healthy tech companies are using the economic downturn as an opportunity to snap up displaced workers

Over the last three weeks, 16 million Americans lost their jobs. The story is the same around the world as the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to curtail operations or shutter entirely. Still, well-capitalized tech companies are in the market for talent.

The Lowdown: Demand for IT services and support is high despite the downturn. Tech companies with cash see the downturn and uncertainty as an opportunity to recruit talent previously locked up in other companies, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Details: According to CareerBuilder, tech companies are recruiting for thousands of tech positions, including software engineers, java developers, project managers, systems engineers, and IT help desk specialists. The Wall Street Journal says major tech companies are reaching out to colleges and business schools looking for new candidates for their executive programs. And salespeople are in high demand.



Before the pandemic, tech vendors and solution providers sought cybers security talent. Security professionals still have many opportunities. Jobs site Indeed has nearly 22,000 IT security positions listed.

Background: The recruitment among the tech companies with cash reflects lessons learned during the 2008 financial crisis and recession. Then, companies with healthy balance sheets and strong market prospects used the glut of talent to fill their ranks and get into position for the recovery.

The Buzz: “If you have a lot of resources and you’re hiring and other companies are struggling, that’s when you pick off the right people,” Laszlo Bock, a former head of Google’s human resources and founder of a behavioral-change startup, Humu Inc., in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.



