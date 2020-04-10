Point of Sales Systems Could See Major Refresh

COVID-19 is changing consumers payment habits, making them opt for contactless credit cards and smartphone apps

As the world went to shelter from the COVID-19 pandemic, vendors and solution providers saw a surge in demand for products and services that enable “work from home” scenarios. The channel community reports high demand for endpoints, collaboration tools, security, accessories, and managed services.



The question in the back of everyone’s mind: What technologies will the market need when the world emerges from the pandemic?



We can see one telltale sign of tech demand to come in the retail sector, where contactless payments jumped 20% during the initial phases of social distancing.



In late March, when much of the United States and western world was shutting down, people flocked to supermarkets and stores to stock up on food and necessities (yes, toilet paper). When possible, they were using contactless credit cards and smartphone payment apps for their transactions.



According to a new study by the Electronic Transactions Association, contactless payments jumped 27% during the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The increase in contactless payment is part of a slow growing trend in the U.S. According to PYMNTS, an online publication financial technology, interest among Americans in contactless payment was inching up prior to the pandemic. In 2018, 26% of Americans expressed interest in credit cards and apps that didn’t require physical contact. In 2019, interest expanded to 31%.



According to Grand View Research, contactless payment systems generated $29 billion in sales in 2016. Prior to the pandemic, contactless payments were on course to account for $83 billion in retail transaction in 2020. By 2025, these transactions will climb to nearly $360 billion.



The number of contactless credit cards shipped in the U.S. to consumers is growing, too. According to CreditCards.com and ABI Reserach, credit card companies and banks shipped 78 million contactless credit cards in 2018. The pre-pandemic model has that number climbing to nearly 230 million in 2021.



Point of sales systems by companies raning from NCR to Squared will likely increase in demand as the retail sector comes back online and retools for changing social habits resulting from the pandemic.



