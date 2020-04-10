Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Kaseya to Help Partners Access Government Aid Money

April 10, 2020

Company’s Kaseya Cares program also includes business guidance, financial assistance during coronavirus outbreak

By Jeffrey Burt

Kaseya has launched a program designed to help partners navigate their way through the coronavirus pandemic, including the complex and highly bureaucratic process of access some of the $1 trillion in government relief aid being offered to businesses around the country.