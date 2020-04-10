Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

CoreDial CEO Alan Rihm Joins CCA Board of Directors

April 10, 2020

Cloud Communications Alliance drives adoption of such technologies as UCaaS, CCaaS, and VoIP

By Jeffrey Burt

Alan Rihm, CEO of cloud communications solutions provider CoreDial, is joining the board of directors of the Cloud Communication Alliance (CCA), an industry that promotes the use of such technologies as voice-over-IP (VoIP), unified communications (UC), and Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS).