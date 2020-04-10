Channelnomics Original

Commvault CEO Sanjay Mirchandani (photo courtesy of Commvault)

Commvault Under Threat of Hostile Takeover

April 10, 2020

The data protection company is fending off a bid by Starboard Value that could lead to shifts in leadership, direction

Channelnomics Staff

Data protection specialist Commvault is fending off its second hostile takeover bid in two years by adopting a poison pill strategy that would make its shares less palatable to its suitor, activist investor Starboard Value