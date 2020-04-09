Next Problem: Delayed Product Launches

The Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft is delaying the launch of its Surface Duo and Neo devices, potentially signaling a trend to come due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic is the Microsoft Surface Duo and Surface Neo. Microsoft announced it’s delaying the launch of these new devices, originally intended for the holiday shopping season to focus on other products. Instead, Microsoft says its focusing efforts and capacity on the development of the Windows 10X operating system.



The new Surface device delay, though, could signal a larger problem due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has yet to present itself: Supply chain disruption and inventory shortages.



Vendors, distributors, and solution providers reported a surge in sales of endpoint devices (PCs, Chromebooks, tablets), monitors and display, headsets, and accessories as businesses around the world raced to shift from traditional office operations to work from home.



Enterprises, too, raced to buy networking, security, and collaboration products. Businesses were caught somewhat off guard by capacity and security issues related to having the bulk of their workforce outside their corporate perimeter.



Distributors say the surge was like watching their inventory melt off, leaving their warehouses bare.



The supply chain disruptions are multifaceted.



> Factories in China and other parts of Asia stopped producing and continue to operate at limited capacity

> Components made in the U.S. are now trickling out of the country due to fallowed factories and reprioritized production

> Logistics capacity is sap due to priority given to medical supplies and food stocks



Solution providers say they’re having a hard time getting what was previously commodity gear. Some solution providers say they have backorder wait times in the weeks for personal computers and wireless gear.



In a survey conducted by The 2112 Group, which publishes Channelnomics, 44% of solution providers said supply chain disruptions are the biggest immediate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic challenging their businesses. In a similar 2112 survey of channel chiefs, only 18% said they had supply chain disruptions.



Some of the supply chain disruptions are caused by redirecting products to critical services. By government mandate, health care providers and critical infrastructure are getting top priority for goods and services.



However, there’s growing speculation the supply chain disruptions, which first started hitting the IT industry in early February, could have a ripple effect through the year as component and finished goods production recover from the pandemic containment measures. The result: Fewer new products coming out in 2020.



