Poly Looks Beyond Revenue in New Partner Program

Initiative combines the channel efforts of Plantronics and Polycom

Collaboration solutions vendor Poly is combining the partner programs of Plantronics and Polycom into a single program that includes a new portal, tools, and content.

The Lowdown: The Poly brand was launched a year ago after Plantronics bought communications and collaboration rival Polycom in 2018 for $2 billion.

The Details: The new partner program, launched this week, brings together more than 15,000 Plantronics and Polycom partners worldwide to enable them to more easily sell the products and services from the combined company. A key aim of the program is to shift the focus away from revenue to one that values partner investment in Poly to drive mutual growth. The program is based on three categories:



>Capabilities: Developed through training and enablement.

>Commitment: Through a demonstrated focus and investment in Poly.

>Contribution: Moves past only revenue to include partner bonuses, a single instance of deal registration, performance dashboards, and a real-time scorecard to better track partners’ standings.



Key new features include:



>New partner portal: Launching April 10, it will replace Polycom Partner Connect and Plantronics Plantro.net and will include an interactive and collaborative space for partners to connect with Poly and access support technical expertise, sales, marketing, and continuous learning.

>Other assets: The portal also will include a complete library of images, marketing resources, and templates that can be co-branded.

>Poly University: To help partners meet certification and specialization requirements and access to elective learning resource. Through the certification program, partners can get individual sales and pre-sales training.

>Sales tools: These include customer testimonials, videos, promotions, and a demo discount program.

The Impact: With greater workforce mobility over the past several years, demand for collaboration tools that help businesses communicate more easily regardless of where people are or what devices they’re using. That demand has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, with most businesses temporarily shuttering their offices and having employees work from home.

The Buzz: “We’ve reimagined our program to encourage participation from a broad range of partners and made it more beneficial to partner with Poly,” said Nick Tidd, vice president of global channel sales for Poly. “Our partners consistently tell us that their success depends on their ability to differentiate based on reputation, service delivery capability, and complementary skills. Our goal is to help all partners successfully stand out in the market.”



“Poly’s new partner program offers new tools, business opportunities and a refreshing business mindset for the Polycom and Plantronics partners,” said Ira M. Weinstein, founder and managing partner at analyst firm Recon Research. “Many vendor channel programs focus on revenue only, which naturally favors large players over small ones. This new program levels the playing field by rewarding partners for investments they make in working with Poly, not just the number of devices they sell. Poly’s new partner portal and related support tools will help partners stay up-to-date and differentiate themselves in this fast-paced market.”