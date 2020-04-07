Channelnomics Original

Acronis Partners with Lending Firm to Help MSPs

April 7, 2020

Through Lendio, the data protection vendor is helping solution providers struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic find and acquire financial aid

Through a partnership with leading specialist Lendio, Acronis is helping solution providers identify and apply for government and private sector financial support to cope with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.