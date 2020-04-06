Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Partnership
0

SonicWall Enhances MSSP Program

April 6, 2020

Cybersecurity firm offers flexible pricing, more MDF, greater support

By Jeffrey Burt

Cybersecurity vendor SonicWall is bulking up with a program for managed security service providers (MSSPs) that offers flexible pricing options, better access to specialists, and more marketing development funds (MDF).