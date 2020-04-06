MSPs: Think Twice Before Cutting Prices

The economy is deteriorating quickly under the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing measures is forcing many businesses to shut down or curtail operations, impacting their revenue and ability to pay for services – including IT.Managed service providers, the frontline tech warriors of this pandemic, are beginning to feel the pinch of the declining economy. Many MSPs are reporting that customers are canceling contracts, requesting to restructure their payments, or looking to reduce the level of service.At the beginning of social distancing just two and a half weeks ago, MSPs were expressing confidence that they had the cash reserves and strong recurring revenue to weather the economic stress. Now, they’re searching for strategies and approaches to keep their business solvent and viable no matter what comes next.Everyone is going to feel the pain of this pandemic and resulting recession. As of this writing, economists forecast as much as a 35% decline in economic output in the second quarter. If businesses can’t operate, they generate revenue. And without revenue, they can’t spend money even if a service is essential.I’ve been encouraging MSPs, resellers and solution providers to think of ways of helping their customers during these difficult times. If technology companies don’t help customers stay afloat during this recession, they will have no revenue sources. It’s that simple.An action not on my list is cutting prices. MSPs are telling me that they’re getting advice to cut prices on existing services contracts by as much as 30%. The rationale: Giving customers a temporary break will help them reduce expenditures and conserve cash.The idea is morally sound but could have unintended consequences.By giving temporary price reductions, MSPs will expose their margins. You’re telling the customer and market that you have another 30% to play within your price negotiation the next time your contracts come up for renewal. Moreover, the measure may make stressed customers feel like you were taking advantage of them by overcharging. And good luck getting them to renew at the original or higher rate.Customers aren’t stupid. They have pricing strategies and structures. They have the same practices of charging between 200% and 250% of service costs to cover operating expenses and generate a profit. They just don’t need it thrown in their faces.If you think the pricing cutting strategy has minimal risk, take the time to calculate the cost to your business. You still have your operating expenses and obligations to your vendors. Many vendors are extending generous payment terms and financial assistance, the policies aren’t uniform. You are still obligated to cover your costs regardless of what the customer pays.MSPs can do a number of things to reduce the financial burden on their customers without cutting prices. Auditing and right-sizing accounts to what’s essential, reduction on certain types of support or access, downgrading plans, and deferring payments (such as banks are doing with mortgages) can have a substantial impact on customer expenses while having a commensurate reduction in an MSPs costs.MSPs can help point customers to assistance programs. Yes, the Small Business Administration (SBA) program in the U.S. is a mess, but they’ll straighten it out. Other countries, such as Canada, U.K., and Australia, have similar programs to offer small and midsized businesses economic disaster loans and grants to keep them afloat. And many larger corporations and financial institutions are stepping up with their own support programs.By putting together an information package on assistance resources, you can make your customers aware of what’s available to them. Every dollar they don’t have to spend on payroll or rent is a dollar they can spend with you.The entire technology community has an obligation to help our customers in almost any way we can. You need to act smartly about how you help to avoid putting your own business – now and in the future – in jeopardy.is the CEO of, a business strategy and research firm serving the technology industry, and the publisher of Channelnomics, a news and analysis site for technology vendors, distributors, and partners. Follow Larry on Twitter at