IDC: IT Spending Will Fall 2.7% in 2020

April 6, 2020

Despite some increasing demand in certain segments, the analyst firm says IT spending will suffer from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 will sharply cut into global IT spending as businesses and individuals cut their spending to compensate for the economic losses due to the pandemic and containment consequences, says analyst firm IDC.