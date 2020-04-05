Admitting Mess Up, Zoom Promises End-to-End Encryption

The pledge comes as the video conferencing provider grapples with a string of embarrassing “Zoombombing” and security incidents

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan admitted the video conferencing provider “messed up” on security and pledge to develop end-to-end encryption options.

The Lowdown: Zoom is under increasing scrutiny as its advertised security doesn’t match its capabilities. Hackers and malcontents are jumping on to business and personal conversations, a practiced dubbed “zoombombing.” Other Zoom traffic is passing through servers in other countries unencrypted.

The Details: Yuan, the company founder and former Cisco engineer, said the company is working on developing end-to-end encryption to protect traffic from sniffing by unauthorized parties. However, the feature won’t be available for several months.

The Impact: The security concerns are causing some companies and governments to drop Zoom as a service provider. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning businesses about the Zoom security issues, and 27 state attorney generals are raising questions about the company’s privacy practices.

Background: Zoom usage surged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company reports that the number of free users skyrocketed from 10 million last year to more than 200 million. Zoom is also the most downloaded app on Apple’s App Store.

The Buzz:

“I really messed up as CEO, and we need to win their trust back,” Yuan said. “This kind of thing shouldn’t have happened.”

Channelnomics Point of View: Zoom has an expansive partner program, in which it works with resellers, refers, and integrators. During the COVID-19, end customers have turned to Zoom specialists and partners to help them set up, train employees, and maintain their Zoom services.