Admitting Mess Up, Zoom Promises End-to-End Encryption

April 5, 2020

The pledge comes as the video conferencing provider grapples with a string of embarrassing “Zoombombing” and security incidents

By Larry Walsh

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan admitted the video conferencing provider “messed up” on security and pledge to develop end-to-end encryption options.