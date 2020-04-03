Channelnomics Original

RingCentral Rolls Out Videoconferencing Service

April 3, 2020

Debut comes amid skyrocketing demand due to social distancing, lock-down orders in response to COVID-19 outbreak

By Jeffrey Burt

RingCentral is stepping into the videoconferencing arena at a time when demand for such technology is surging as more employees find themselves working from home.