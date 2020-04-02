Channelnomics Original

Partnership
0

Report: Downturn Worse Than Anything on Record

April 2, 2020

A new Bank of America economic forecast has U.S. GDP declining 10.4% in 2020 and the recovery not starting in earnest until Q4

By Larry Walsh

Bank of America’s latest economic outlook amid the COVID-19 pandemic is grim. The U.S. economy will contract five-times greater than any other recession since World War II and the recovery won’t start in earnest until the late third quarter or fourth quarter.