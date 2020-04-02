HP Comes to Aid of Channel During Pandemic

Company offers financing options, security solutions to partners

PC and printer giant HP Inc. is rolling out a range of incentives, financing options, and security solutions aimed at helping channel partners navigate their way through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lowdown: HP’s channel efforts comes two days after Xerox announced it was abandoning its $35 billion bid to buy the company, citing the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Details: The steps HP is taking include:



>Financing options: HP’s Integrated Financial Solutions group is offering a range of financial and asset lifecycle options to end customers, such as deferred or reduced payments until 2021, short-term rentals, and cash infusion for customer-owned HP devices via a sale leaseback program.



>Virtual training: HP University is offering partners online, on-demand learning options that hit on such topics as sales skills, product training, and certification. Partners also can opt in for customized online learning paths designed for their specific needs.



>Virtual engagement: The vendor is shifting all events through Oct. 31 to virtual engagements to give partners curated news, information, and network opportunities. HP also has created an online platform for its customer engagements that touch on such subjects as office printing, security, mobility solutions, and HP services.



>Security: With most employees working from home, HP is offering online tips and advice as well as free customer webinars to help them securely set up their home offices. The vendor also is offering HP Sure Click Pro for free through Sept. 30 to protect users from web, email, and document-based cyber-threats. The solution offers features beyond those in HP Sure Click, including editing Word and Excel documents in an isolated container. The offer is available to all HP and non-HP Windows 10 PCs.



>Customer support: HP has cross-trained agents to manage multiple queues, given agents work-from-home technology, and is using chat, social, and web support options. The company also has posted COVID-19 information on its global support website.

The Impact: A majority of workers worldwide are now working remotely from home as businesses temporarily shutter their offices in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Companies are leaning on tech vendors and partners to help them and their employees adapt to this new work environments. Gartner analysts said that 88% of companies globally have encouraged or required employees to work from home.

The Buzz: “As a global company, we understand the importance of acting globally while executing at the local level. Rather than taking a one-size fits all approach, we are taking a customized approach specific to the unique and evolving dynamics at the market and country level, depending on a variety of factors,” said Christoph Schell, chief commercial officer at HP. “We’re structured to ensure the continuity of our business operations even under the most challenging circumstances and we feel very fortunate to be in a position to offer the help and support needed by our valued partners and customers.”



“In a world turned upside down by coronavirus, the launch of these security solutions honestly couldn’t come at a better time,” said Patrick Moorhead, principal analyst with Moor Insights and Strategy. “More people than ever are being forced to work at home, and these off-network work devices must be as fully secured as they would be in the office. Even once things more or less return to business as usual, it’s a well-known fact that the workforce is becoming more mobile by the year.”