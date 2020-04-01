Podcast: IT By Design’s Sunny Kaila on Supporting MSPs in the COVID-19 Crisis

How IT By Design, a master MSP, is helping managed service providers under stress in an increasingly weak economy

Managed service providers (MSPs) are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overnight, MSPs were pressed into service to help companies make the rapid shift from normal operations to “work from home” conditions.



At first, MSPs expressed confidence in their ability to support their customers. MSPs are built for remote operations. However, as the scale of social distancing presented itself, MSPs found themselves under stress as they struggled to meet the expanding needs of their customers.



Master MSP IT By Design is a company that helps MSPs scale and augment their technical and human resources. Under ordinary circumstances, IT By Design gives MSPs the opportunity to address market and business opportunities with affordable and scalable resources.



In the COVID-19 pandemic, IT By Design is a lifeline to many MSPs that need immediate help in spanning the full extent of customers’ unprecedented operational shift. The New Jersey-based company is helping MSPs resolve technical issues and capacity gaps to remain operationally viable.



IT By Design CEO Sunny Kaila joins Pod2112 to discuss how MSPs are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic conditions and how his company is providing much-needed support.



* * *

