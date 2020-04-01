Channelnomics Original

Microsoft Events Going Online Only For All of 2020

April 1, 2020

Microsoft may to keep staff and partners off the conference circuit through June 2021, according to published reports

Channelnomics Staff

While many vendors are looking forward to the fall to get back on the road with partner and customer events when the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have passed, Microsoft — which hosts some of the largest conferences in the industry — is not returning to the road until June 2021.