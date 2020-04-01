A Crisis Alliance Reflects the Power of Partnership

This is the feel-good partnership story of the day. And it’s not our typical Channelnomics story. It does, however, reflect the power of partnerships in times of crisis.Over the last week, the Trump administration invoked the Defense Production Act to compel American manufacturers to switch production of their usual products to much needed medical equipment and supplies. One of the most crucial items needed across the country is surgical masks, which help health care providers from contracting and spreading the COVID-19 virus.The U.S. quickly ran out of its stockpiles of masks. In the pandemic, in which health care providers are treating hundreds of new virus victims daily, health care experts say the U.S. health care system alone needs 3.5 billion masks.The U.S. isn’t alone its need. More than 150 countries are dealing with the COVID-19 virus, leading to mask shortages and driving up prices for what is ordinarily a 75 cent item.Apparel manufacturers are shifting their domestic capabilities to produce these masks. Ralph Lauren pledged to manufacture 250,000 masks through its distribution center. Brooks Brothers is converting its Massachusetts factory to produce masks instead of suits. And foreign suppliers are increasing production.But it’s not enough. The Trump administration ordered General Motors, which has a cleanroom manufacturing facility, to produce masks. The cleanroom in Warren, Mich., is ordinarily for the production of vehicle electronics. Making sterile masks is possible, but not the easiest conversion.Enter JR Automation, a provider of automation equipment and support services, and Esys Automation, a provider of manufacturing automation consulting and development services. The two companies, working in concert with GM, design and built a mask manufacturing facility in six days.GM sought the support of JR Automation, a subsidiary of Hitachi, on Sunday, March 22. The company worked with Esys to assess the facilities GM planned to use for the manufacturing process. They created workflows for the space, identified the needed equipment, acquired and assembled the machinery, and helped GM get the facility online.On Friday, March 27, GM produced the first masks off the new assembly line. The car manufacturer will deliver the first 20,000 masks within days. When the facility reaches full production capacity, it will deliver up to 50,000 masks a day and 1.5 million masks per month.How the three companies came together in a time of crisis to quickly overcome engineering and logistics problems to produce much-needed supplies is a tremendous example of the power of partnership and collaboration. The result is nothing short of remarkable and a lesson of what’s possible when smart and talented organizations collaborate for the common good.is the CEO of, a business strategy and research firm serving the technology industry, and the publisher of Channelnomics, a news and analysis site for technology vendors, distributors, and partners. Follow Larry on Twitter at