Onapsis Eyes MSSPs, VARs with New Chanel Program

Initiative also to reach SIs, tech partners as enterprises move business-critical apps to cloud

Onapsis, whose products protect key enterprise applications from the likes of SAP and Oracle both on premises and in the cloud, is launching a new partner program aimed at managed security services providers (MSSPs) and VARs.

The Lowdown: The Onapsis nCase Partner Program, announced this week, is designed to give channel partners the tools they need to protect customer SAP and Oracle applications as they migrate to the cloud.

The Details: The program is being led by Darren Gaeta, vice president of worldwide alliances and channels at Onapsis, and is based on a four-pillar strategy Gaeta developed over the past several years while helping other companies like Securonix and HP Arcsight build out their programs. The goal of the strategy is to reach not only MSSPs and VARs but also systems integrators and technology alliance partners.



Key benefits of the program include:



>New products and services: To support the transformation of business-critical applications, cloud migrations, and regulatory compliance.



>Improved revenue margins: By leveraging Onapsis’ offerings.

Participation in deal registration: by reselling Onapsis technology solutions.



>Access to Onapsis technology: For use in consulting engagements.

Managed security services: That incorporate Onapsis technology, experts, and analytics.



>Product integrations: To drive value in a customer’s security and audit environments.



>Exclusive access: To sales and technical training as well as branding and lead-generation programs.

The Impact: Security and compliance continues to be concerns as enterprises look to migrate more business-critical workloads to the cloud. A study commissioned by Dell-owned Virtustream last year found that 97% of the 719 executives surveyed were migrating these important applications to the cloud as part of their multicloud strategies. Almost 70% of Virtustream’s business involves hosting SAP applications for customers.

The Buzz: “We’re excited to see this next phase of the Onapsis nCase Partner Program come to fruition as our strategic alliances grow,” said Chris Smith, chief revenue officer for Onapsis. “As modern companies focus on complex digital transformation projects and cloud migrations, it’s crucial to ensure the availability, security and compliance of the mission-critical processes that help run their businesses. The Onapsis nCase Partner Program extends the reach of our mission to empower organizations to protect their business-critical applications.”