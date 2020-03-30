Google Donating $800 Million to Fight COVID-19, Help SMBs

Package includes free ads for smaller companies, equipment for healthcare organizations

Google is donating more than $800 million to help front-line healthcare workers, healthcare organizations, governments, and SMBs that are battling the COVID-19 outbreak and reeling from the economic fallout of the pandemic.

The Lowdown: The donations will come in the form of money, advertising grants and credits, and Google Cloud credits.

The Details: In a blog post, Sindar Pichai, CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, laid out Google’s latest donations:



>$250 million in ad grants: For the World Health Organization (WHO) and more than 100 government agencies deliver information on preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other measures to help local communities. This is a 10-fold increase on the $25 million Google announced last month.



>$20 million in ad grants: To community financial institutions and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for public service announcements on relief funds and other resources for SMBs.



>$200 million investment fund: For NGOs and financial institutions worldwide to give small businesses access to capital. This is in addition to the $15 million in cash grants that Google.org is offering nonprofits to bridge gaps for SMBs.



>$340 million in Google Ads credits: To SMBs with active accounts over the past year. Credit notifications will appear in their Google Ads accounts, which can be used anytime before the end of the year across Google’s ad platform.



>$20 million in Google Cloud credits: For academic institutions and researchers that want to use Google’s computing capabilities and infrastructure to study potential treatments and vaccines for the novel coronavirus, track critical data, and find new ways to combat the virus.



>Direct financial support and expertise: To drive the production capacity of personal protective equipment (PPE) and lifesaving medical devices. Google is working with supplier Magid Glove and Safety to product 2 million to 3 million face masks in the coming weeks to be sent to the CDC Foundation. In addition, employees across Alphabet – including Google, Verily, and X – will use their engineering, supply chain, and healthcare expertise to work with equipment manufacturers, distributors, and governments to fuel the productions of much-needed ventilators.



>Increased gift match: Google will now match every employee gift up to $10,000 each, up from $7,500. That will mean that employees will be able to give up to $20,000 to organizations in their communities. That comes in addition to the $50 million Google.org has donated.

The Impact: The donation is among the largest given by a tech company in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus. The ad grants will be important not only to SMBs that are fighting for survival as deal with temporary closings and having employees work from home, but also Google itself to keep ad revenues coming in at a time when business are pulling back on their spending.

The Buzz: “As the coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen around the world, it’s taking a devastating toll on lives and communities,” Pichai wrote. “Together, we’ll continue to help our communities – including our businesses, educators, researchers and nonprofits – to navigate the challenges ahead.”